This Valentine’s, show some love for your community!

In the ballroom, the Valentine’s Day fundraiser event takes place across four rooms at the German Club.

NEW RIVER VALLEY, VIRGINIA – Valentine’s Day is all about love, and this year, why not share that love with your local community? United Way of the New River Valley will hold their eighth annual formal fundraiser, Valentine’s in Vegas, on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at the German Club Manor in Blacksburg from 6:00 P.M. to 10:30 P.M.

Guests at this romantic fundraiser are sure to enjoy live music by the Jamtastics, DJ Earl Brown, dancing, and an elegant dinner buffet. The casino games offered will include favorites like black jack, Texas hold’em, and roulette. Other games featured this year are a craps table and slot machines!

We’ve also received a number of fantastic prizes for this year’s raffle and silent auction. How about taking your family of five to Walt Disney World? Love to golf? Come win certificates to Pete Dye River Course or the Blacksburg Country Club! If you’re the theatre-going type, we’ve got tickets to shows around Virginia. We also have tickets to Floyd Fest, restaurant gift cards, health and fitness certificates, wine offerings and much more! There is truly something for everyone!

All proceeds from this event will benefit the local human and health building efforts of United Way and the 25 local charities they support. Limited tickets are available for purchase now on the United Way website, www.unitedwaynrv.org/valentine. Tickets sales will close on February 8th, 2019 and there will be no ticket sales at the door. Tickets are $70 per person or $125 per couple. Guests must be 21 or older. Valentine’s in Vegas attire is semi-formal so please come dressed to impress.

A special thank you to United Way’s sponsors: New River Radio Group, Magellan Complete Care, AeSirTech, Pinnacle Financial Partners, First Piedmont Waste Solutions, HHHunt/Foxridge, Kroger, National Bank of Blacksburg, Old Town Printing, Carilion Clinic, Service Experts Heating and Air Conditioning, Campus Automotive, Maaco, Quest Floor Care, South Main Chiropractic Clinic, Freedom First Credit Union, the Law offices of Mark M. Caldwell, and Wine and Design.

For more information about Valentine’s in Vegas please contact us at (540) 381-2066 or info@unitedwaynrv.org.

“““