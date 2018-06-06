A feast for the eyes:

Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Virginia Community, Local, and Regional Food System photo contest begins.

A “food system” means all the ways we grow, prepare, share, eat, – even throw away, food in our community.

This summer and into the fall, Virginia Cooperative Extension is hosting a Food System Photo Contest to celebrate, promote, and showcase our local food system.

“Market your farm, farmers market, nutrition program, cooking expo, community garden, food pantry, and all the rest,” the Virginia Community, Local, and Regional Food announcement said. “Photos showing cooperation and collaboration between VCE and community groups are especially encouraged.”

Nearly half the land in Montgomery County is agricultural and its food-producing culture – both past and present – is apparent in its tomato festivals, hayfields, and farmers’ markets, but may be less evident in its less lauded milking parlors, bee yards, compost bins, food pantries, soup kitchens, and fish fries.

Showcasing those lesser-known corners of the food system, VCE asks the community to submit their own photos of local foods activities.

Awards include a professionally produced video telling the food system story behind the winning photo.

Other prizes include publication in next year’s Virginia Community, Local, and Regional Food Systems calendar.

Photo submissions are accepted through Nov. 2.

Quality, resolution, creativity and originality, fitting with program theme and/or category, and “overall impact” will determine the winner.

Videos or video clips are also welcome, but will not be eligible for the contest prizes.

“Although not part of the contest, we are seeking clips for the creation of videos for promotion and marketing of community, local, and regional food systems,” the announcement said.

Photo categories:

Freshness – Capture the value, unique freshness, and availability of local foods.

Fun – Capture the joy and celebration of local foods.

People – Show the diversity of people engaged throughout the local food system.

Innovation – Illustrate innovations in growing, processing, marketing, distribution, access, and utilization of local foods.

All photos submitted for the contest may be used in VCE and Virginia Tech marketing, and must be of events and activities located in Virginia.

Each participant may submit up to three images for the contest, but additional images are welcome.For details visit Virginia’s Community, Local, & Regional Food Systems Team Facebook page or contact CLRFSPhotoContest@vt.edu.

“We’re looking forward to lots of fun and sharing. Thanks!” the announcement said.