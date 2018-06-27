A well-known secret garden: the produce stand at the Christiansburg Livestock Market

It’s a quiet summer morning at the Christiansburg Livestock Market. A lone cow is mooing in the pens and slim men lean on the walls with hands in blue jean pockets, waiting for the sale.

But it’s busy under a long white tent in the in the gravel parking lot where people are choosing among Mr. Stripey and Tennessee Red tomatoes, smelling sweet corn, and thumping watermelons as they have from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays for nearly 20 years.

Stand owner, Gene Thomas, from Riner, in overalls, is multitasking on the phone and is not shy.

“We sell the best! Come on down,” he said, while whittling samples of cantaloupe, spearing dripping slices on a shiny knife to offer to customers.

“We stay busy,” he said about the out-of-the-way stand. “We’ve got the best produce. Look at these tomatoes! And the corn is local.”

A gentleman named Grizzly white beard, blue eyes and a ponytail neatly tied with colorful rubber bands assists Mr. Thomas.

“The corn’s from Scott Hagen in Shawsville,” he said.

“Best corn you’ll ever get!” Mr. Thomas added, while Grizzly describes the differences between the heirloom tomatoes to a customer who has come from Floyd.

“These are sweeter. Good for sandwiches,” he said.

A discussion about tomato sandwiches begins, weighing the merits of mayonnaise or butter.

Around the tent, watermelon samples are going around.

“It’s my go-to place,” Erma Jones of Christiansburg said, fresh from her morning swim, her shopping bag full of sweet potatoes and a handful of green beans.

“I’ve got tomatoes—they’re Tennessee Reds and Mr. Stripeys—and peaches,” she said. “I’ve been coming here for years—I call it the ‘Stock Pens.’ That’s what we always called it. People are surprised there’s a livestock auction at all, but here it is.”

The market is located at 87- Park St. For more information, call 382-2291.