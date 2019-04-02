Annual 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance planned for Saturday, April 13 

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance, an annual community event that honors and remembers the 32 students and faculty who lost their lives on April 16, 2007, will be held Saturday, April 13, starting at 9 a.m. on the Virginia Tech Blacksburg campus.

Participants are asked to preregister for the event at the Department of Recreational Sports website.

Now in its 11th year, the event will start on the Drillfield near War Memorial Gym and finish near the April 16 Memorial across from Burruss Hall.

The run will be held rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, the status of the run will be posted to the university homepage and posted on all university social media accounts.

The run is free of charge to all participants, however there will be a $4 charge for the run T-shirt. This fee will cover the cost to make the shirt and ensure all participants who want a shirt may get one. Participants must register by Monday, April 1, to receive a shirt. A small number of shirts will be available for purchase at the event.

Individuals may run, walk, or push a stroller on the 3.2-mile course. Participants will be organized in three groups; the first wave will be for those who will run; the second will be for those who will jog or walk fast; and the third wave is for those who will walk or have a stroller. Signs will indicate each wave so participants will know where to go.

Last year, more than 14,000 people (a record high) participated in the event.

The route for the 3.2-Mile Run in Remembrance will take participants throughout campus, around the Duckpond, and through the home team tunnel used to enter Lane Stadium before returning to the Drillfield via Kent Street.

At 9 a.m., the run will begin with a moment of silence lasting 32 seconds, followed by the start of each wave separated by a few minutes. Participants must check in on Friday, April 12, from 4 to 8 p.m., or Saturday, April 13, from 7 to 8:30 a.m., in 125 War Memorial Gym (basketball gym), located at 370 Drillfield Drive. Those registered must bring their confirmation email that includes their QR code printed on paper or on an electronic device.

Run bibs will be distributed at check in. Bibs will be used if participants wish to leave a bag at the bag drop on the Drillfield.

Several other university events, including Spring Family Weekend, the spring football game at 4 p.m., and several other intercollegiate sporting events, will be held on April 13.