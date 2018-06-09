Aquatic center serving up free lunches this summer

To help fight summertime hunger, the Christiansburg Aquatic Center has partnered with Feeding America to provide free lunches to area youth under the age of 18.

Through Aug. 10, Monday through Friday, lunches will be served between noon and 1 p.m. at the Christiansburg Skate Park, just below the Aquatic Center.

In addition to the lunches provided by Feeding America, Christiansburg Kroger will be supplying an assortment of sealed breads for participants to take home.

The program was initiated after Christiansburg Aquatic Center Director Terry Caldwell reached out to Feeding America to see if they could provide lunches for the facility’s summer camp participants.

“They jumped at the opportunity and didn’t stop there,” Caldwell said. “Every summer, once school is out, children no longer have the ability to receive free or reduced lunches. Feeding America recognized there’s a need in our community during the summer, and they offered to donate a free lunch to anyone under 18 who is need of one. We are so thankful to them – and to Christiansburg Kroger – for making this happen and joining the fight against summertime hunger.”

Town spokesperson Melissa Demmitt said that the center expects to feed 75-100 people per day. Community volunteers will be serving the food that is prepackaged at the Feeding America facility in Salem.

She said that chicken salad, non-allergy peanut butters, cheese sticks, nuts, crackers, juice, milk, among other things will be served.

Those interested in receiving lunch do not have to register. Lunches will not be served on July 4, July 13, July 20, July 26 or July 27.