Auditions set for Mary Draper Ingles drama

Heather Bell

RADFORD – If you ’ve ever wanted to try your hand at acting, or if you’re a seasoned veteran, an upcoming opportunity in Radford may be just the ticket.

Auditions for Radford’s outdoor summer drama “Walk to Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story” have been scheduled for Sunday, May 5. The production will be presented this season in a series of five Sunday shows: July 14, 27, 28, and Aug. 4.

“Walk to Freedom: The Mary Draper Ingles Story,” written by Kathleen Harshberger and Wesley Young, is an updated version of “The Long Way Home,” an outdoor drama that ran for many years in Radford on the private property of Ingles’ descendants.

“The play is based on Mary Draper Ingles’ capture by a Shawnee raiding party in 1755 at Draper’s Meadow in what is now Blacksburg, Virginia,” explains information released about the auditions. “Ingles was taken to present-day Ohio and, after a daring escape, traveled hundreds of miles along the river to find her way back to her family in the New River Valley. Along the way, this frontier heroine demonstrated incredible perseverance, strength and ingenuity.”

Auditions will take place on Sunday, May 5 at 1 p.m. with callbacks by invitation that same evening. The auditions will be held in Porterfield Hall on the campus of Radford University, 801 East Main St. in Radford.

According to organizers, “prospective actors should bring along a photo head shot and resume if available, and should wear clothes they can easily move in with sturdy shoes (no flip-flops, heels, hats, big jewelry, etc.). They should also bring along any conflicts beginning June 1 and during performance dates. Readings will be from the script.”

Rehearsals will begin in mid-June, with additional rehearsals scheduled between performances if needed, and performers will be paid.

“Four to eight adult performers will be needed to play a variety of roles, and two young performers under the age of 10 to play children are also required,” states information released about the auditions. “Most actors will double and perform in more than one role. Experience with outdoor drama is preferred.”

For additional information, please email maryauditions@gmail.com, or call (540) 831-5141.