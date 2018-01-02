Authorities searching for suspect in teen stabbing

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to Radford Travel Center on Tyler Road in Christiansburg Monday afternoon for a stabbing related to a possible road rage incident.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (no other information will be released on the juvenile).

The Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking for and requesting the public’s assistance in locating a burgundy Honda CRV with Virginia “scenic” license plates (example below). The vehicle also had a pink car seat in the middle of the back seat.

The driver was a white female with dark hair and a gray hoodie. The passenger and possible suspect was a heavy-set black male with a thin mustache, wearing black track pants with a white stripe on the legs and a gray hoodie.

Below is a picture of the style of license plate on the suspect’s vehicle according to a witness statement; however, a specific plate number is not available.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 382-4343 or Lt. David M. Light at (540) 382-6915 ext. 44422 with any information on the vehicle or the occupants.