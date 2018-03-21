Back in time By News Messenger - March 21, 2018 22 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Begun as a swimming pool and night club in the early 1930s, the Silver Lake Nite Club was located about .75 mile west of Christiansburg. The pool was supplied water from Willow Spring. The night club’s jukebox supplied Big Band music for dancing. The unused building is shown here in 1962. This photo is from the D. D. Lester Collection. This image and many more are available from the Montgomery Museum & Lewis Miller Regional Art Center.