Blacksburg hires assistant planning director

Kali Casper, who has served as the Town of Blacksburg’s Comprehensive Planner since 2014, has accepted the new assistant planning director position.

Casper is currently leading the update to the Blacksburg Comprehensive Plan and was recognized as the 2016 Ride Solutions’ Extraordinary Bicycle Professional for her work as a bicycle advocate in leading the town’s first Bicycle Master Plan to completion.

As Assistant Planning Director, Casper will lead town staff in current planning work, including public hearings on proposed land use and zoning changes, as well as the administrative plan review process to determine subdivision and site plan compliance with town regulations. Casper, a native of Blacksburg, holds a Master of Urban and Regional Planning degree as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public and Urban Affairs from Virginia Tech. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and is a Certified Zoning Official.

“I have a passion for planning and serving my community,” said Casper. “I am excited to build upon my experience and take on this new leadership role.”

In the coming weeks Kali will be transitioning from her work on updating the town’s Comprehensive Plan to her new responsibilities.

“Kali has the right skill set for this position,” said Anne McClung, Blacksburg Planning Director. “She understands all phases of the development process and the standards expected by the citizens in our community. She will do a great job.”

Casper’s salary will be $70,000.