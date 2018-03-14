Christiansburg Kiwanis continues giving back By News Messenger - March 14, 2018 5 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Belview Elementary School Principal Timothy Mueller (left) is presented with a $550 Wal-Mart Gift Card by Ernie Wade, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg, as part of the Clothe a Youth program. The civic group provides the gift cards to each of the six Christiansburg strand schools as needed. A similar program exists for school supplies as well. Wal-Mart matches each $500 donation with $50 of its own.