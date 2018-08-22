CHS breaks-in its new field

The new sports complex at Christiansburg High School is the first of many upgrades for the locality’s schools.

Montgomery County leaders helped to dedicate a new turf football field Friday night at Christiansburg High School.

Members of the board of supervisors and school board took part in a pre-game ceremony and were quick to point out that the project was part of a much larger plan for the aging school site.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear said that a lot of people in Christiansburg had been asking when they would benefit from new school construction.

“We have done a lot in other areas of the county, and people here were wondering that. Well, it’s now. The field is just the first part of the bigger picture.”

Miear was quick to point to work on the CHS softball and baseball fields. “That’s the next step people will see coming to fruition. Then, shortly we begin work on expanded and renovated school buildings,” he said.

An estimated $1.5 million is slated for the field and new rubberized track, which is expected to be laid down by mid-September.

The overall project will be completed in phases. Chairman Chris Tuck said the field looks great and is excited about everything going on at Christiansburg High School.

Phase II of the project, which is not expected to be completed for another year includes a new softball field to be located between the current tennis courts and gymnasium.

The second phase will also include additional drainage and stands at the baseball field.

The plans include the construction of a field house adjacent to the CHS football field along with a new concession stand, restrooms and entrance to the field. The price tag has been estimated at $900,000 for the locker rooms and $1 million for the rest of the project.

From there, the county is anticipating work on the school itself, which could begin in the next 2-4 years with a completely new wing planned for the front parking lot.

Tuck tossed a commemorative coin to remember the date before the game. Members of both the school board and supervisors were also recognized during pre-game events.

Because of the amount of money spent on the field itself, the school system has laid out some major guidelines that will affect the public, as well as players and coaches, not only for the high school, but rec leagues as well.

The public will no longer be allowed to use the track or field for day-to-day exercise. The area will be locked when not in use by the school.

Food and beverages will be prohibited on the track and field with the exception of water for players, coaches and staff. Motorized vehicles, bicycles, scooters, skates and skateboards are also not allowed.

No sharp objects such as tent stakes, corner flags and poles that may penetrate and damage the turf are prohibited.

No chairs, benches or tents. No dogs or other pets. No suntan lotions, oils or creams of any kinds. School officials recommend applying sunblock before entering the turf field.

Footwear is restricted to molded cleats, turf shoes or other soled athletic shoes such as cross-trainers or running shoes. Metal cleats, high heels or spikes are prohibited.

Rubber cross walks will be available and must be used when crossing the track with cleats on.

No spectators are allowed on the field at any time.

Parents are asked to wait for teams to exit the field before greeting players. Also, cheerleaders must cheer on the track with smooth soled-walking or tennis shoes.

Athletic Director Tim Cromer knows the new regulations are extreme, but with the amount of money spent on the new field, they are necessary.