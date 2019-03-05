Collins to seek re-election

Harry Collins says he will seek another term on Christiansburg town council. “I have enjoyed serving the citizens of the town and will run again later this year,” he said following a recent governmental meeting.

Collins has served on the town’s planning commission since 2012 and took a seat on council in 2016.

In 2010, he was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, and had a bilateral lung transplant at Duke University Medical Center.

Collins is now a member of the National Board of Directors for the Lung Transplant Foundation and started the Virginia Chapter headquartered in Christiansburg. He organized the first annual Virginia Chapter Lung Transplant Foundation Golf Tournament in March 2016 and continues to head this event each year.

In addition, he helped to jumpstart a motorcycle ride two years ago for the Lung Transplant Foundation that has been very successful.

Three seats are up for election this year. So far, Collins is the only candidate to announce his re-election bid.