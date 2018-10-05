Conservation groups lauds Hurst for pipeline opposition

The Virginia League of Conservation Voters presented Delegate Chris Hurst with a 2018 Legislative Leadership Award recognizing his efforts to protect Virginians from the dangerous and environmentally reckless natural gas pipelines proposed for Virginia.

Delegate Hurst (12th District) filed multiple bills in his first legislative session offering commonsense solutions to protect both citizens’ property rights and water quality from one of the largest environmental threats we face in Virginia.

Hurst’s leadership on this issue raised its profile dramatically at the Capitol and helped bring new optimism and energy to the fight against these unnecessary pipelines.

“The pipelines proposed for Virginia harm our landscape, threaten our water quality and put corporate interests above private citizens’ property rights and dignity.

“Delegate Hurst not only understands this—he’s been one of the strongest voices at Virginia’s Capitol for his constituents in southwest Virginia and everyone else in the path of these projects,” Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, said. “It is rare to see a freshman delegate with Delegate Hurst’s passion, courage and commitment and we know he will be a constant champion for our clean air, clean water and protected lands for years to come.”

Hurst said that he was grateful to receive the award.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition from the Virginia League of Conservation Voters for advocating for those impacted by the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” Hurst said. “Since my election I have pushed for a more thorough review of the path of construction and additional safeguards to prevent damage to the beautiful environment of the New River Valley, and I won’t let up. I will continue to do everything in my power to give a voice to the landowners and advocates whose health and safety are put in jeopardy by the construction of natural gas pipelines.”

Each year, Virginia LCV honors individual lawmakers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership on conservation issues at the General Assembly above and beyond merely voting alongside our positions on legislation.

This year, Virginia LCV recognized three lawmakers who prioritized environmental issues with clear impacts to both their home district and to the commonwealth as a whole.

More information on this year’s award recipients is available in our 2018 Conservation Scorecard, which ranks all 140 members of the General Assembly based on their environmental voting record.

