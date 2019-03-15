Demonstrations in Christiansburg to face new regulations

Christiansburg leaders have approved a new assembly policy for special events, parades and demonstrations. By a 6-0 vote, on Tuesday night, the Christiansburg Town Council moved ahead with a plan that will regulate the way groups hold public assemblies.

The regulations establish what the town calls “standards of conduct” for demonstrations, while giving law enforcement the authority to disperse the event if it deems conditions dangerous.

Governments throughout the Commonwealth have been re-structuring their public assembly ordinances since nearly immediately following the violence of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

The ordinance that amends the Christiansburg town code says the regulation is necessary to preserve the public peace and safety, to free expression on issues of public concern, to protect persons and property, to maintain acceptable conditions of traffic flow upon the streets and sidewalks and to prevent, control or eliminate any potential illegal, injurious or dangerous effects of this lawful activity.

Other localities like Blacksburg have approved similar measures.

Council reiterated that the goal of the policy is not to deny or abridge any person’s right to assembly and free speech, but a handful of individuals continued to protest the new policy.

Christiansburg resident Chris Waltz said nothing in this ordinance would stop a Charlottesville-like incident.

Crystal Mello said she was in Charlottesville during all the disorder.

“It was Charlottesville that dropped the ball that day. Now, peaceful demonstrators are being held accountable for their failures,” she said.

Christie Strawbridge is a member of the New River Workers Power, a local independent working class organization that “seeks to build political power for workers by workers“ according to its website.

“You,” she said, speaking to the town council, “should not compromise our rights.”

Previously, the group issued a statement that said: “New River Workers Power condemns the anti-democratic efforts of Christiansburg Town Council to restrict working peoples’ rights to picket against our opponents – who stand to gain the most through this attack on our rights. Just like their neighboring Blacksburg Town Council, Christiansburg officials are joining a state and nationwide effort to curtail the democratic rights of working people to more effectively struggle against our adversaries.”

But several council members said the policy protects everyone while in no way takes away their right to protest. Merrisa Sachs said the governing body wants to protect everyone’s freedom of speech.

“But we also need to make sure our law enforcement has time to prepare for any event, and this ordinance prepares the town for those protests that are not peaceful,” she said. “We have an obligation to protect all our citizens even more than those that are protesting.”

Under the new policy, those wishing to hold a protest, parade or public assembly must give the town written notice 45 days in advance.

Strawridge said that also causes a burden.

“Most people don’t have that kind of time to give notice, besides it diminishes their impact,” she said.

A planned $25 application fee was dropped from the policy, but some events would require another fee. A festival, art show or event held over two consecutive days would require a $150 fee. Activities or events requiring a variance from park regulations (road closures) would be $50.

Also, a group of fewer than 10 people may give written notice of their intent to picket, but is not required.

The NRV Workers Power said : “We must recognize this measure by the Christiansburg Town Council as part of a broader effort by officials to increase the capacity of the state and its municipalities to more effectively contain the growing unrest of the people.”

The group said they would continue protesting the matter by taking to the streets. Several members of the opposition heckled council members as they left the meeting.

In other matters, council also approved road closures in the downtown area for May 4 and August 24 events by the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.

Also, Reba Smart was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission. Diane Fenton, Jim Williamson and Mike Saylors were also presented for reappointment to the group. Their terms would expire Dec. 31, 2022.