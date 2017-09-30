Downtown Blacksburg hosts its October Art Walk & Scavenger Hunt Friday

Liz Kirchner

communitynews@ourvalley.org

Downtown Blacksburg will host an Art Walk & Scavenger Hunt Friday.

The Art Walk is an evening stroll from 5-7 p.m. among Blacksburg art galleries and the local and regional artists they showcase.

A gallery-themed Scavenger Hunt propels the walk with questions like, “What color is the back of the Buddha quilt?” at Perspective Gallery, and, at the Artful Lawyer: ‘Out of the 51 pieces exhibited, how many are in the heart of downtown Blacksburg?’. Prizes include framed and matted prints of downtown Blacksburg scenes by local artist Carol Hoge.

Art Walk artists represent a variety of styles, mediums, and themes. Matrix Gallery will have a Meet the Artist Reception for their very special guest, Blacksburg Potter, David Crane.

The Artful Lawyer Gallery will feature “The NRV Through an Artist’s Eye Exhibit”- a visual tour of the New River Valley as seen through the eyes of 52 local artists, and The Community Arts Information Office will feature local Blacksburg Regional Arts Association President, Gerri Young, who uses an eclectic mix of subjects rendered in watercolor or acrylic on paper, canvas or wood panels. The galleries on the walk include The Artful Lawyer, Art Pannonia, Community Arts Information Office, Glade Church Gallery, Matrix Gallery, Main Street Inn, Mill Mountain Coffee & Tea, Mish Mish, Perspective Gallery, and the P. Buckley Moss Gallery.

Held rain or shine, the Blacksburg Arts Walk has been held for 8 years on the first Fridays of February, April, June, October, and December.

“This will be a fun, artsy event for all ages, with a little something for everyone.” said Blacksburg Inc. in a news release. For more information, visit www.downtownblacksburg.com/art-walks-blacksburg.aspx