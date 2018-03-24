Entrepreneurs clean up at AHS and craft show

Taking advantage of a potential marketing opportunity, Auburn High School’s new first-period entrepreneur class set up a table at the FFA Farmer’s Breakfast in the school cafeteria on National Agriculture Day last week.

Arrayed in baskets and perused by potential customers, student-made soaps included lemon goat milk soap, tie-dyed blue bath jellies, and rose petal bath melts. The class is new this year.

Part science, part business, students experimented with soap recipes in their kitchens stewing dried rose petals in oil, struggling to get a concoction to lather properly.

“We got all the ingredients together and researched all the recipes and through trial and error found out which ones worked best, Ally Smith, head of production, said. “We started out not using goat milk, and they wouldn’t really lather and they took a long time to set-up. So, then we started using goat milk and they started lathering and setting up quicker, so we use that instead of oil.”

Business is okay, she said.

“It’s high school, but we’ll also be selling at the craft show on April 7,” Smith said.

The Riner Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies’ Auxiliary show will be held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday in the Auburn High School Gym (1650 Auburn School Drive Riner)

Ally Smith, head of soap production and tireless soap cheerleader, was chosen as Auburn’s Career and Technical Education Entrepreneurship Class Student of the Month.