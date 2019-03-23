Epperly remembered for service to community

Marty Gordon

President Richard Nixon saluted former Christiansburg Fire Chief Jimmy Epperly in 1972 for his dedication to fire prevention. He was the town’s first paid chief, staying in that role for 30 years before retiring. He passed away Monday at 75.

Many people, including the man who now holds the fire chief role in Christiansburg, remembered him this week for his longtime service to the community. Billy Hanks said Jimmy was more dedicated to the town and the fire department than anyone he had ever seen.

“He had a great ability to bring others together for the common good and had an unbelievable willingness to help others,” he said.

Hanks replaced Epperly after his retirement.

“I am so humbled to be in this position and to follow him. He was the guy that led this department for 38 years,” Hanks said.

Epperly had over 54 years with the department, being elected volunteer chief in 1971 and was the longest seated chief in the history of the department to date. In addition, he was the youngest chief in CFD’s history.

He rose through the ranks as firefighter, engineer and training officer, lieutenant and captain.

“He [Jimmy] was well respected at the state level as several governors trusted in his ability to make decisions for firefighters in the Commonwealth,” Hanks said.

Epperly served as the president of the Virginia State Fire Chiefs Association 1998-99, was appointed to the Virginia Fire Service Board in 1985, president in 1974-75 of the Southwest Virginia Firefighters Association, charter member of the Virginia Fire Services Council, chair of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Commission 2005-10, and Life member of the Christiansburg Rescue Squad.

“He spent 90 percent of his time at the fire department or doing something for the fire department,” continued Hanks, who called the Christiansburg Department “The house that Jimmy built.”

Many people remembered him for his time as vice president, president and owner of Epperly Pontiac-GMC Trucks until 1988 when he became fulltime fire chief. He was also a long-standing member and past president of the Christiansburg Hunt Club.

Funeral services are scheduled for this afternoon, Saturday, 1 p.m. at St. Paul Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christiansburg Fire Department or Christiansburg Hunt Club.