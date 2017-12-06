Epperly to try his hand at coaching

The former Blue Demon said he wants to give back to the wrestling program any way he can.

Zach Epperly finished his senior year wrestling at Christiansburg High School in 2013 ranked fourth in the country.

He won the state championship at 170 pounds as a senior, 160 as a junior, 145 as a sophomore and 135 pounds as a freshman.

Epperly finished with 173 wins in high school and moved on to Virginia Tech where his success continued.

“Wrestling at Christiansburg was a blessing and it made myself ready Virginia Tech. Most of my success in high school is due to the wrestling coaches that I had while I was at Christiansburg, as well as the strength of our schedule. I was coached by some of the best minds in wrestling and by those that had competed at such a high level. I know that I would not be where I am today without their help,” he said.

In 2015, he was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors “wrestler of the year.” He finished third, going 7-1 in the NCAA championships. He was tied for the team lead with six major decisions. He was 24-8 as a freshman.

Epperly had another year left for eligibility at Tech, but decided it was time to move on after graduating early. Last year, he was the ACC champion at 174 pounds and was a two-time NCAA All-American.

He graduated with a degree in university studies and has become a realtor at RE/MAX 8 in Blacksburg.

This winter, he brings his experience back to the place where he got his start—Christiansburg High School.

“I came back to coach at Christiansburg to help give back in whatever way that I can. Whether that’s helping the kids out with wrestling or helping them out in any other obstacle in life. I personally know that there can be struggles with balancing a sport like wrestling and life outside of the wrestling room. That’s where I can come in and help out because I’ve been there,” Epperly said.

Besides being an assistant on the varsity squad, he will also head up the Blue Demons’ younger-aged wrestling program.

“I hope the younger age program continues to grow within the community. It’s no secret that wrestling in Christiansburg has been quite successful and I’m hoping that we can continue to keep the success going. However, all of the success starts with the younger program and the greater kids you have then the better chance you have of continuing that success,” he said.

Would he ever like to be a head coach in the sport that he loves? Epperly says no.

He looks back on his time on the mat for the Hokies as a blessing.

“I was able to compete for one of the best teams on the highest level, I received an amazing education, and best of all I got engaged to my wonderful fiancé. Virginia Tech was a life changing experience and I wouldn’t go back and change a single thing,” Epperly concluded.

This winter, the Blue Demons can gain some important experience from a wrestler that has been there before.