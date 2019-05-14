Historic Pilot School and then Community Center still stands, but for how long?

From the D. D. Lester Collection, Montgomery Museum of Art & History, this photo of the students and faculty on the porch of the Pilot School on Brush Creek Road at the bottom of Pilot Mountain.

The photo is marked “24-25” thought to indicate the year 1924-25. Built in 1921 as a school, the building became a community center in the 60s, but its role has waned as people who have cared for it for years, age. Now, nearly a century after the school was built, the community – in Pilot and beyond – is being invited to help decide the old building’s fate – to save or to sell – at a meeting at 6 p.m. on May 23 at the community center. Anyone with information about these people is invited to contact the paper at editor@ourvalley.org.