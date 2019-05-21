Hot and good: United Way’s 5th Annual Drive-Thru Breakfast Friday, May 31

CHRISTIANSBURG – Drive, walk, or bike your way through the 5th Annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast hosted by the United Way of the New River Valley from 6:00 – 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Hampton Inn (380 Arbor Drive) in Christiansburg.

For a $10 donation, you can pick up a full, delicious breakfast bag stuffed with a hot breakfast biscuit, a fresh baked good from a variety of local bakeries, fruit, a freshly brewed Starbucks coffee, and a copy of The News Messenger.

Breakfast will be supplied by Wades, Hethwood Market, Our Daily Bread Bakery and Bistro, Radford Coffee Company, Hampton Inn, Route 8 Donuts, Starbucks, and Mockingbird Café and Bakery.

Because local businesses are involved, every dollar made by this fundraiser stays right here in our community the United Way said.

With every $10 contribution a donor makes to purchase a breakfast bag, 100 percent of that contribution will go directly to United Way’s work, providing for critical human and health needs in our community.

“First Team Nissan of New River Valley will be sponsoring our wonderful fundraiser this year,” the announcement for the event said. “We are so delighted to work with all of our sponsors this year! It’s amazing to work in a great community where so many businesses are willing to help with a worthy cause,” the organization said. “We look forward to the Drive-Thru fundraiser more and more each year. Our goal is to sell all 325 Breakfast Bags, and with those funds, there are so many possibilities to strengthen our community. Please come by the Hampton Inn for breakfast on the 31st!” United Way staff said.

The Hampton Inn is located on Arbor Drive across from the DMV. For more information on the event or about the United Way of the New River Valley and its partnering agencies, please call (540) 381-2066 or email info@unitedwaynrv.org.