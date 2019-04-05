In Blacksburg, aging-in-place affordably anchors a community

In a community, long-term homeowners are called “anchors” – people who are dedicated to maintaining and protecting their neighborhood’s appearance and tone.

But, while Blacksburg represents small-town life in a thriving university town, low-to-moderate income people trying to purchase healthy, affordable houses are competing with investors who are buying houses and renting them to a growing student population, pricing out potential anchors.

Without those anchors, communities suffer. Student rental housing is known to violate ordinances generating flurries of litter and furniture on lawns and roofs, overflowing trash cans in the street, and noise.

At the same time, research shows that 80 percent of people older than 45 want to remain in their homes as they age and older residents are more likely to live in homes that require substantial modifications and are less energy efficient than newer homes.

To address both the need for affordable, healthy housing in neighborhoods in need of anchors, Christiansburg’s Community Housing Partners and Neighborworks, a national affordable housing program has partnered with the town of Blacksburg to develop an affordable housing program.

Last week, CHP received $556,500 from Neighborworks, and a portion of that flexible grant will go towards the CHP Homeownership program, which is managing the Blacksburg affordable housing program.

Focused on the Bennett Hill/Progress Street neighborhood, which is currently 28 percent owned, and 72 percent rental, Blacksburg’s affordable housing effort has been going on for four years.

“The program we have in the Bennett Hill/Progress Street neighborhood – we’re now in our fourth year and the crux of the program is that we buy houses, rehabilitate them and sell them to low-to-moderate income people to be anchors in the neighborhood,” Matt Hanratty, assistant to the Blacksburg town manager said.

In those four years, four houses have been sold and there is one house under construction now. The properties are deed-restricted requiring homeownership for 99 years.

“A family will move into the fourth house at the end of the month,” Hanratty said. “The goal is to put more homeowners in the community for cleaner, tidier, less transient neighborhoods and we’re slowly trying to do that, putting new life into our housing.”

In a video featuring the rehabbing of a pretty little house for a first-time homebuyer. CHP Director of Homeownership Jake Powell described the organization’s strategy folding aging-in-place design, energy efficiency and the importance of affordable housing.

“Creating homes and communities that are healthy, affordable and sustainable,” Powell said. “every part of your life is impacted by the stability of your housing. You can’t have a healthy lifestyle without a healthy house.”

For more information about Community Housing Partners, homeownership and volunteering, visit www.chpdevelopment.org/94/514/homeownership-story-beaann-hypes.html