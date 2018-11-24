Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg Presents Two Gift Cards to CES

As part of the Clothe a Child Program and the School Supplies Program set up to serve the six Christiansburg area schools, Ernie Wade (pictured), member of the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg, presented two $550 Walmart gift cards to Malinda Morgan, principal of Christiansburg Elementary School.

The Kiwanis Club funds the cards in the amount of $500 each and Walmart adds $50. The two programs were established with the schools and Walmart several years ago to provide support for children who need clothing and/or supplies. School personnel administer funds as needed. Once the cards are used up, the school notifies Kiwanis and the cards are replenished.

Funds for these programs are raised by various fundraising efforts by Kiwanis, with the Wilderness Trail Festival being the major source of income.

All funds raised go back into the community with most going to serve the needs of children in the Christiansburg area.