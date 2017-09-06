Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival continues to grow

This year the 44th annual Wilderness Trail Festival takes place in downtown Christiansburg on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

In past years, the arts and craft festival has drawn around 8,000 attendees from all over Virginia and neighboring states. This year the overall footprint of the event has been increased to include Main Street from Pepper Street to Dunkley Street and a section of South Franklin Street.

A concert featuring Wayne Henderson and Helen White has been added to the usual Local Arts and Crafts, Craft Demonstrations, Children’s Area, Community Stage, Blue Ridge Model A’s, Classic Cars and Fresh Food.

Wayne Henderson and Helen White will be performing from 7-9 at the Celtic Hall (formerly Main Street Baptist Church) 100 W. Main Street, Christiansburg, VA. Ticket sales are as follows: Advance Reserve tickets (first two rows) @$20 each; advance regular seating @$15, children 12 and under @$7 and tickets at the door @$20. For additional ticket information please call 540 394-7200.

The live crafters in the heritage and skills area has been greatly increased this year to a more than 15 and will be located on East Main Street from Franklin Street to near the Town Hall. This area will include: 2 blacksmiths; wood turner; wood bowl and pens maker; quilter; basket maker; broom maker; corn shuck chair bottom maker; bullet maker; millstone preservationist; table and chair maker; demonstration of hand spun and dyed yarn/wool; handmade leather maker; fur, feather and scales exhibit and others.

Also, Shentel will be broadcasting NCAA football games, including the VT game with Boston College at 3:30, from the medical parking lot at the corner of Hickok and Main.

This year the community stage has been moved to the Medical Parking Lot at the corner of Hickok and Main Street with performances beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m. by local groups including: NRV Traditional Karate, Little Leapers, Blue Ridge Mountain Cloggers, Christiansburg High School Chamber Ensemble, Mike Peterson Kempo Karate, VA Techniques, Appalachia Aftershock, In Balance Yoga and the Belview Elementary choir.

A second stage will be added at the corner of Main and South Franklin Streets. This local youth talent stage will feature young performers from this area.

Bring your string instruments and join in the Open Jam with the Happy Hallows String band from 11:00-2:00 in front of the Ignite Academy courtyard (previously Main St. Baptist).

This year the number of food vendors preparing and cooking fresh food has been increased to six which include hotdogs, hamburgers, meatball subs, pork barbecue, Chinese food, cheesesteak sandwiches, kettle corn and ice cream. Again, the food court will be located on College Street.

The Model A’s and Classic cars will be back again this year in the Presbyterian Church lot.

The children’s area, located in back of Old Town Mall, will include train rides, bounce houses and carnival games. All rides are free.

Fire trucks, Rescue Squad truck, Christiansburg Police car, Sheriff’s Department police cars and other attractions will be located in front of the Emergency Services Building on Franklin street.

All proceeds from this event benefit youth focused programs provided by the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg which assumed operation of the festival from the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce in 2009.

Admission to the event, parking and the children area including all activities are free.

For more information, call 239-7058 or visit www.wildernesstrailfestival.com.