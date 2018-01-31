Learn to fly your drones

Lisa Bass

Contributing writer

Drones or radio-controlled aircrafts were popular gifts for children this past holiday season.

For many pilots, their fly time turned into a “Merry Crashmas.” A resource for novice or experienced flyers is available through the Montgomery County Model Airplane Club.

McMAC will be offering electronic indoor flyer workshops at the Kipps Elementary School gymnasium on Peppers Ferry Road, in Blacksburg from 6-8 p.m. on the following Fridays: Feb. 2, Feb. 16 and March 9.

Only electric aircraft are allowed for the indoor flying times. Multi-rotors can be up to 250 grams. Helicopters or “helis” are allowed to be up to 14-inch rotors and 200/250 maximum motor size.

Fixed wing craft can be up to 24-inches and 250 grams. Any variations are subject to inspection and approval.

An AMA or McMAC membership is not required. There is a $10.00 fee per flyer along with $1.00 for any additional family member.

Spectators are free and encouraged to visit, especially if anyone is considering becoming a future flyer.

McMAC member are very willing to help instruct and advise new pilots. For more information and possible weather cancellation, visit www.mcmac.org/