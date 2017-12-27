Little Free Library building community in Market Square Park

Is it a bird house? An art installation? A tree house for garden gnomes? While it could easily serve all of those purposes, it is actually a Little Free Library, and visitors to Blacksburg’s Market Square Park are taking notice.

Earlier this month Blacksburg High School Senior Vivian Lawrence and her father Sheridan Bell donated the hand crafted library to the town in hopes of seeing it placed in Market Square Park.

In addition to the library, Lawrence also donated numerous boxes of books she had been collecting over the summer.

“We appreciate this gift so much,” said Blacksburg Community Relations Manager Heather Browning. “Not only is it a great example of giving back to your community in a meaningful and impactful way, but it’s sharing the gift of literacy and the love of books with people of all ages.”

Little Free Libraries are about building community, sparking creativity, and inspiring readers. In recent years, they have been popping up in rural and urban settings across the country.

Some are seen in front yards, others along main thoroughfares and in public gathering spaces. In Blacksburg, there are several. Each is maintained by a community steward, often a homeowner, school, or public entity, and at times managed by a local library.

The Blacksburg Public Library and Town of Blacksburg are partnering stewards of the new Market Square Park free library.

Take a book and return a book; that is what it is all about. The Community Relations Office will also accept donations of gently used books to help keep the library stocked over time. Books can be delivered to 203 Washington St., SW, (The Historic Five Chimneys House), Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.