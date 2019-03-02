Livability in Action Exchange, the annual update on NRV’s vision for the future, highlights region’s strengths and challenges, March 7

The fifth annual Livability in Action Exchange will bring together more than 160 government, nonprofit, and business leaders to highlight exemplary projects and critical needs from 8:30am to 1:30pm on March 7 at the German Club Manor (711 Southgate Drive) in Blacksburg.

The Livability in Action Exchange is an extension of the 2014 NRV Livability Initiative Report that began as a three-year regional planning process that provided an opportunity for thousands of New River Valley residents to develop a vision for the future and strategies that businesses, community organizations, local governments, and individuals can use to make this future vision a reality.

The final Livability plan identifies ways to increase regional self-reliance and prosperity, save tax dollars, increase support for local businesses, support and revitalize existing communities, offer more choices in housing and transportation, improve community health, and protect the region’s rural character, natural environment and scenic beauty.

The 2014 Initiative is now in the ‘Livability in Action’ phase.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley and the NRV Regional Commission serve as lead partners who support its implementation.

Innovative community projects that advance the report’s many goals and strategies are highlighted in a semi-annual newsletter and this Annual Information Exchange held each March.

The fifth Annual Exchange will feature short talks on:

ROAM, a new bike share program in Christiansburg and Blacksburg

The Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing

Efforts to revitalize Pulaski’s historic Calfee School

The new community kitchen at the renovated Prices Fork Elementary School

Obstacles to career advancement

Retaining a talented workforce

Water quality standards and expectations

Home modification programs supporting aging in place

Needs in early childhood education and development

Community health needs in the NRV

In addition, representatives from the Virginia Housing Development Authority, the Virginia Association of Counties, and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will participate in a panel discussion about state-level information and resources that can help our region address challenges in areas such as workforce recruitment and retention, water quality, housing, health, and early childhood education.

For more information about the event and how you can participate, please contact Kim Thurlow, Director of