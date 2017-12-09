Local businesses honored at annual MCCC event

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and awards ceremony Thursday night at the Inn at Virginia Tech.

Outgoing Board Chair, Melinda Dunford, praised the chamber and it members for the past year’s accomplishments. The 2017 Program of Work was aggressive with 55 tasks to demonstrate the value the chamber adds to value to the business community. The MCCC celebrated a 96 percent completion rate and 80 new members.

“We are a body of business leaders who have supported the Virginia Chamber’s Blueprint for Success with objectives that add vault our business community and the community overall,” Dunford said.

Mayor Ron Rordam of Blacksburg, Mayor Michael Barber of Christiansburg and Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Tuck of Montgomery County were present.

Collectively, these elected officials commended the chamber’s enthusiasm and being an advocate for the towns and the county. MCCC supports issues and priorities to promote business, advertise the community assets, create jobs, attract new residents and insure a prosperous community. Each official praised the cooperative efforts between the localities.

“Montgomery County’s growth is set to surpass Roanoke County,” Tucks said.

Tuck explained how the sale of the old Blacksburg Middle and High schools property would help this effort. The remaining parcel of the old BMS was sold Thursday afternoon.

Barber mentioned how the chamber had a role in advocating for the changes to the Market Place, a nearly empty shopping center in Christiansburg.

“With the sale of this shopping center, the new owner plans $30 million in renovations,” Barber said.

Rordam received a retirement gift from the chamber as outgoing mayor. Rordam thanked the chamber for working with him throughout his years as mayor.

The evening continued with awards recognizing business and community efforts.

Business of the Year had 13 nominations. The winner was First Bank & Trust Company for its hiring of 44 new employees in the last year and its internship programs with Virginia Tech and Radford University.

Small Business of the Year had an impressive 31 nominations. The MCCCs membership is 80 percent small businesses. The winner was Hethwood Market in Blacksburg, which prides itself in providing a locally owned market with a family atmosphere while providing quality customer service, hospitality and convenience.

Distinguished Business Person of the Year had 15 nominations. The winner was Henry Bass, president of Automations Creations, Inc. in Blacksburg.

Bass served on the MCCC Education Board for two years and has been active on numerous business and volunteer levels in the community.

Outstanding Community Service Award was presented to Melissa Stockwell-Gregson of the Community Health Center of the New River Valley.

Non-Profit Distinguished Leader of the Year had 10 nominations. Michele Brauns, CEO of the Community Health Center of the New River Valley took home that award.

Tech Company of the Year had six entrepreneurs who have been emerging more in the community in the development of new products, technology national recognition and with employees. Pervida of Blacksburg was the winner because of its revolutionary and innovative water that capitalizes on the patented technology of pomegranate seed oil.

Non-Profit of the Year had 14 nominees with the winner being Habitat Humanity with the building of four new homes in 2017 and numerous repairs to keep needy homes functioning.

Green Business Award is only five years old and had 13 nominations of companies who represent sustainable practices. Hethwood Market was chosen for striving to offer of locally grown food. For the first time in MCCC history, there was a tie in an award and a government entity was recognized. The Town of Blacksburg was praised its efforts to make the environment clean and safe.

Outstanding New Member had MCCC members who joined within the last eighteen months. McAllister’s Deli of Blackburg was applauded for its donations to chamber as well as numerous community organizations and events.

Outstanding Chamber Volunteer was Samantha Livesay of Community Housing Parnters. She was one of many Chamber Ambassadors who gave hundreds of hours of volunteer time for MCCC ribbon cuttings and other community events.

Community Leadership Recognition was presented to a team, Angie Covey of the NRCC Foundation and Blacksburg Chief of Police Anthony Wilson, who promoted the Access to Community College Education initiative.

ACCE is an economic development with public and private partnership along with MCCC funds to make two years of New River Community College tuition fee to local high school students.

MCCC congratulated 24 members of the 2017 Leadership NRV Class. Applicants were selected to participate in a comprehensive program designed to increase knowledge and awareness of issues challenging the community.

The 2017 Class worked to help increase awareness of and donations for the Montgomery County Christmas Store. The Sparkplug Award was presented to two of the most outstanding students: Megan Roshelli of Caldwell Banker and Scott Woodrum of Montgomery County.

The Regional Business Impact Award is a rarity and only given to special members who are provided a huge impact to the community.

This award has only been presented three times in the history of MCCC. For 2017, the Virginia Tech Foundation was recognized. Since 1948, the VT Foundation transforms VT assets into tangible success, which has created businesses and affected the surrounding community

Incoming Board Chair Paul Mylum of National Bank concluded the annual meeting with a promise that 2018 will focus most on the third mission of MCCCs motto: Connect. Engage. Prosper.