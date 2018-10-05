Local group donates $15,000 to MCEAP

The 100+ Women Who Care NRV is proud to announce the most recent quarterly recipient as the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program, better known as MCEAP.

With the 100+ WWC’s membership of over 100 women and the additional $5,000 from The Secular Society’s generous 50 percent match, MCEAP received over $15,000 for gaining the support of the majority of the 100+ WWC NRV members’ votes.

Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program is a certified 501(c)(3) and provides food, clothing, household items and financial assistance to fill needs that other agencies are unable to meet.

MCEAP has been serving the area since 1975 as a 100 percent volunteer-run organization to meet the immediate, emergency and temporary needs of low-income, unemployed, elderly and disabled individuals and families.

The thrift store is located at 308 W. Main Street in Christiansburg.

“MCEAP is a vital part of the community,” Beth Parker, one of the co-founders of the 100+ Women Who Care NRV, said. “It allows community members to become or remain independent when they have hit a financial snag.”

For more information, visit www.mceap.com.

At each 100+ WWC quarterly meeting, three local not-for-profits are drawn from a hat. Each organization must have a 100+ Women Who Care NRV member sponsor willing to present on its behalf.

The group’s membership area includes the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd and the City of Radford.

The 100+ WWC meets quarterly on the third Tuesday of January, April, July and October. Committed members donate $100 every quarter, and each meeting lasts no more than one hour.

For more information, visit www.100womenwhocarenrv.com or email nrv100wwc@gmail.com.

Their final meeting of the year is Tuesday, at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 16 at Bull & Bones Brewhaus and Grill in Blacksburg.