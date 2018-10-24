Local veterans invited to ‘meet the VA’ Saturday

To explain complicated paperwork and encourage veterans to enroll in the VA medical system, the VFW Post 5311 is hosting a “Meet the VA” event 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 at the post (490 High St., Christiansburg).

Honorably discharged veterans who are not in the VA medical system should bring their DD-214 and 2017 IRS 1040 forms. The tax form is necessary to determine a veteran’s ability to provide a co-pay.

Veterans’ support groups will also be there. Call 540-382-7085 or 540-382-3867 or email Vfw5311@gmail.com for more information.