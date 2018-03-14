MCPS names assistant superintendent for operations

Thomas Kranz was approved as the new assistant superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools at last week’s school board meeting.

Mr. Kranz most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer for Richmond City Schools, stepping in as interim superintendent from July to January.

“I believe that every employee in a school system has the opportunity to impact the life of a student, even if it’s indirectly,” Kranz said. “I look forward to using my skills and expertise to benefit the students in Montgomery County Public Schools.”

“Mr. Kranz has unparalleled experience in financial accountability and school operations,” Superintendent Mark Miear said. “His leadership and experience will allow us to continue our progress in financial transparency, superior building maintenance, and providing the operational backbone of our school system.”

Kranz has more than 13 years of experience as the Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer in large public schools systems, including Richmond City Schools, the Hamilton County Department of Education and Okaloosa County Schools.

He has an additional 20 years of experience in senior level positions with private firms, with a focus in finance, management and administration.

Kranz received a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and anticipates earning a master’s degree in urban education from Virginia Union University this August.