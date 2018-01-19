Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce installs new officers, members

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce announced its 2018 Officers and Board of Directors this week. Officers and the businesses, institutions, and organizations they represent include:

Chair – Paul Mylum, National Bank

Vice Chair – Alan Fabian, LewisGale Hospital – Montgomery

Treasurer – Aaron Kirby, Pointe West Management

Directors of Membership and Member Development – Henry Bass, Automation Creations Inc., and Margaret Galecki, Coldwell Banker Townside, Realtors

Member-at-Large – Mark Woolwine, Brown Edwards & Company LLP

Past Chair – Melinda Dunford, HHHunt/Foxridge

Those installed as new directors are:

James Cabler, Former Chamber Ambassador Program Lead

John Provo, Virginia Tech’s Office of Economic Development

Directors who were invited for a second three-year term:

Kevin Byrd, NRV Planning Commission

James Creekmore, The Creekmore Law Firm, PC

Ashish Malothra, Blackstone Grill

Mark Rowh, New River Community College

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce serves Blacksburg, Christiansburg and all of Montgomery County supporting approximately 650 local businesses through business advocacy, educational, marketing and networking opportunities according to a chamber announcement.

The installation official and former board chair, Eric Johnsen shared the oath and emphasized the duty to serve all businesses and members of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, wrote Grace Mortensen-Korth, communications coordinator, in the announcement.

Five members are completing three-year terms are Jason Dowdy, Milestone Developments; Bill King, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine; Jeff Price, Price Williams Realty; and Cindy Rollison, Cumulus Media.

“We have some very exciting areas that the Chamber will be working on in 2018, which will be reflected in our 2018 Program of Work. Our financial position continues to improve, and the business community continues to grow and is strengthened by our advocacy,” Paul Mylum, 2018 board chair, said.

For more information, visit the Chamber website at www.montgomerycc.org, Facebook page, or call The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at 382-3020.