Montgomery County legislators discuss 2019 General Assembly issues over eggs

On April 3, the Virginia legislature reconvened in General Assembly in Richmond to consider gubernatorial amendments and vetoes. Four state delegates and senators representing parts of Montgomery County were present bright and early April 4 to share their experience with attendees at the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues.

Over breakfast, Dr. Robert Denton moderated discussions of the 2019 Commonwealth Legislature session among Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12), Senator David Suetterlein (R-19), Delegate Nick Rush (R-7) and Senator John Edwards (D- 21).

Denton recognized this session was more interesting and challenging due to Virginia being scrutinized by the national media for the scandals involving Governor Ralph Northam, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring.

“There was certainly a lot of noise in the background with the media coverage,” he said. “It was a trying time, but it did not put us behind the eight ball as we kept the process and deadlines very serious. A bipartisan committee is needed to hold hearings to find the truth through due process with accusers being heard and the Lt. Governor a chance to defend.”

Hurst said, “I would not want a bipartisan committee for this. An outside investigation like the one conducted on UVA and the Rolling Stone [magazine] is preferred.”

Senators Suetterlein and Edwards were restricted on comments regarding the Lt. Governor because the Virginia Senate could be called to serve as a grand jury on this matter.

Suetterlein did share comments on the other members of the executive branch.

“It is disappointing that the Governor has lost trust by saying ‘sorry, not acceptable, no, it was not me.’ He and the Attorney General are not credible,” Sutterlein said. “This was a sad time for Virginia with so much physical space filled with reporters grilling senators.”

“Hands down, we did our work despite all the media. The governor is rebuilding trust by governing against inequality,” Edwards said.

Interstate 81 has been a big topic in the General Assembly ,which concluded on Feb. 23 with only bills for more studies of I-81 being passed.

Governor Northam added amendments that satisfied state legislators from across the state and were passed to finally fund improvements to the highway.

Registration fees and diesel fuel taxes will be increased across the state. This money will be shared among transportation projects based on truck miles traveled on those roadways.

Localities along I-81 will have a 2.1% tax added to all wholesale gas and diesel sales. All this funding will go directly to improving I-81. The 325-mile interstate could possibly gain $150 million for long overdue fixes.

“The April 3 vote was a huge victory. No one likes tolls and this is a statewide fix for Virginia interstates,” Edwards said.

“This statewide solution was needed to get endorsements. Transportation infrastructure needs to be a government priority to help regions,” said Hurst.

Rush voted against the I-81 amendment.

“The plan was better and broader, but it was too truck-centric. I represent Pulaski and this county is finally getting its legs with manufacturing. These amendments will be adding extra costs to these businesses and hurt future business development.”

Suetterlein commented that he did not like the way the lines were drawn determining who pays (localities along I-81) for the extra fuel costs.

“I have concerns for diminishing returns on fuel tax. I predict another tax increase because this will not generate enough revenue,” he added.

On the subject of rail travel to ease congestion on the I-81, the senators and delegates agreed that the subject was not a major focus in this General Assembly session.

Hurst said, “The General Assembly gave $300,000 to Norfolk and Southern to study passenger rail and still nothing has been done. Norfolk and Southern is not prioritizing passenger rail”

Suetterlein agreed, “Politicians have been helpful to the railroad while Norfolk and Southern has not been helpful on these issues.”

“Christiansburg is getting Amtrak,” Edwards added. “The railroad is changing its business model by retrenching and not regenerating. However, working with Amtrak is the law.”

Denton praised lawmakers on the incentives to freeze tuitions at public colleges, while Hurst was less sanguine.

“This should be called a tuition frost, not freeze, because it won’t last.”

Rush recognizes that high college tuitions hurt Virginia and Hurst added there should be a requirement for colleges to list textbook and other costs with course listings to help students with budgeting and selecting.

On local public education, questions were asked regarding state budget funding to municipalities for K-12 education.

Edwards said, “The state formula for school funding will not be revised. The only solution is average funding for growth. There are two Virginia rural localities that cannot afford to give a good education. Meanwhile, Fairfax schools in northern Virginia are overfunded so they will not want to see any change in the formula.”

Suetterlein added that K-12 is the largest part of the state budget and that Medicaid is crowding out education funding. He said he did not support Medicaid expansion.

“Virginia is one of 12 or 15 states with a fifty-fifty match with the federal government. North Carolina only pays 40% because Virginia is relatively more prosperous,” Rush said.

Denton concluded the Eggs & Issues event with thanks to local representatives as they continue to work on the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce legislative priorities.