Montgomery County man facing death penalty

By Marty Gordon

Alabama authorities have announced they will seek the death penalty against Derrill “Rick” Ennis recently of Montgomery County in connection to a 2005 murder for which no body has been recovered.

Members of the U.S. Marshalls, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Christiansburg and Blacksburg assisted in the August arrest.

Investigators say Ennis faces two charges of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Lori Slesinski, whose body was never found.

Ennis is also accused of burglary and kidnapping in the Auburn, Alabama case.

Ennis was interviewed shortly after the incident and then disappeared. The 38-year-old is originally from Auburn and had been living in the New River Valley working as a yurt builder.

In 2005, a car belonging to Slesinski was found on fire along an abandoned road adjacent to Ennis’ work place. When questioned, police say Ennis’ answers were suspicious and conflicting. He had been listed as a person of interest in the case.

Two years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Cold Case joined the investigation. Evidence then led police back to Ennis.

Apparently, the suspect had bounced around the mid-Atlantic for several years. Police say they received a tip to a connection in South Carolina that provided the address in Virginia.

Apparently, he had others pay his bills in order to stay under the radar, but maintained a social media presence including a Facebook page that showed his location as the NRV.

An Alabama grand jury has indicted Ennis on the murder charges. He appeared in court last week after being extradited from Montgomery County, Virginia.