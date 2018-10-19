NRV Regional Commission’s Kevin Byrd elected first vice president of the National Association of Development Organizations

Kevin Byrd, Executive Director of the New River Valley Regional Commission in Radford, Virginia was elected as First Vice President of the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) October 16 at NADO’s Annual Business Meeting.

The meeting was held in conjunction with the association’s Annual Training Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As First Vice President, he will work with the NADO Board of Directors, which oversees the association’s budget and operations and develops policy on issues affecting regional development organizations.

“By participating on the Executive Committee with NADO, I have the opportunity to learn in greater detail the best practices of community and economic development across the country,” Byrd said. “Also, this position helps our region develop valuable relationships with key federal agencies which make investments in our region.”

NADO was founded in 1967 to provide training, information, and representation for regional development organizations throughout the United States.

Today, NADO member organizations serve local governments and the public within their regions through various programs focused on diversifying local economies, assisting businesses, creating jobs, and providing vital community services.

“We are honored to have Kevin Byrd serve as First Vice President of our national association. Kevin brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and leadership on regional community and economic development issues to the national level,” Joe McKinney, NADO Executive Director said. “Most importantly, he is focused on helping our nation’s local communities pursue comprehensive regional strategies for remaining economically competitive in today’s rapidly changing global environment.”

Byrd will serve as First Vice President of the national association through October 2019.

For more information, contact NADO Executive Director, Joe McKinney at 202.624.5947 or [email protected]

The National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) promotes public policies that strengthen local governments, communities and economies through the regional strategies, coordination efforts, and program expertise of the nation’s 520 regional development organizations.