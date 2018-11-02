Pertinent voting information

The entire Blacksburg Transit system will be fare free day on Election Day, Tuesday.

Riders in both Blacksburg and Christiansburg can use the service to get to many polling destinations. For more information, visit www.ridebt.org or call 443-1500.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. A photo ID is required to vote. A list of acceptable IDs include: Virginia driver’s license, Virginia DMV-issued photo ID, United States passport, Employer-issued photo ID, Student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia, Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID, tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID or a Virginia Voter Photo ID card. Photo IDs can be used to vote up to one year after the ID has expired.

Those without a photo ID can go to the nearest voter registration office to get a free Voter Photo ID, even on Election Day.

Participants will be required to complete a photo ID application, have their photo taken and to sign a digital signature pad. The Virginia Voter Photo ID card is valid for voting purposes only.

To find your polling place, visit www.election.virginia.gov and click on the “Where do I vote” tab on the homepage.