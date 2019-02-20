Police search local site possibly connected to Alabama murder

Investigators from the Virginia State Police and forensics crews searched outbuildings and several nearby yurts on Fishers View Road in Pilot earlier this week looking for evidence in connection to a 2006 Alabama murder.

Earlier this month, Alabama authorities announced they will seek the death penalty against Derrill “Rick” Ennis recently of Montgomery County in connection to the 2005 murder of Lori Slesinkski whose body has not been recovered.

Members of the U.S. Marshalls, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Christiansburg and Blacksburg assisted in the August arrest.

The search in Pilot was looking for anything connected to the disappearance of Lori Slesinkski although police have not said if they were looking for Slesinkski’s body on the Montgomery County property.

At the time of Slesinkski’s disappearance, Ennis was considered a person of interest in the case. He was interviewed at the time, but then fell off the radar when he moved out of the area, apparently moving to the New River Valley.

According to neighbors, police spent three days at 4487 and 4850 Fisher’s View Road.

A search warrant filed in the Montgomery County Circuit Court is dated August 8, the same date Ennis was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement agencies. Items initially taken included cell phones, computers and other personal items belonging to Ennis.

Under the search warrants, they were able to come back to the property this past week and continue their investigation. At least three yurts are located there.

Neighbors say police dug at several spots adjacent to the property.

Ennis has listed his employment for the past three years as a builder for a Floyd County yurt company.

Investigators have not said if they have found a body in the case, being vague at two recent press conferences. Alabama and Virginia investigators did not return calls as of Monday morning.

Prosecutors returned an indictment against Ennis for capital murder and have said they will seek the death penalty in the case.