Radford University students arrested for hazing

The Radford Police Department has arrested 17 men after an alleged hazing incident that took place Sept. 14 on the 1200 block of Downey Street near the Radford University campus.

RU spokesperson Joe Carpenter confirmed that 15 of them are currently enrolled at the university.

“This alleged activity is abjectly reprehensible and not reflective of our university. The University has been and will continue to cooperate with the police in their investigation,” Carpenter wrote in a release by the university.

According to a Nov. 29 search warrant, Zachary Liberati told police he was invited via text message by a “non-recognized RU fraternity” Pi Kappa Phi to attend a third event as part of the pledging process, along with 15 other potential members.

The search warrant states that, at approximately 8 p.m., the pledges were instructed to consume eight “handles” (1.75 liter bottles) of vodka between them in five minutes. The warrant continues that, after the allotted time, the pledges were led inside where they gave up their cell phones to members of the fraternity before receiving lap dances from strippers who allegedly also “lightly whipped” the pledges.

Liberati told police that he passed out around 9 p.m. from the alcohol he consumed. He told police that when he awoke the next morning on a couch in the basement, he was only wearing his socks and underwear. He told police that he did not believe he could have taken his clothes off himself as intoxicated as he was.

His remaining clothes and phone were on the ground next to him, and he told police he had a sore left buttocks and feeling what felt like “hard skin.”

Over the next several weeks, Liberati’s wound required numerous medical visits and, finally, surgical procedures. The wound was a few inches in diameter and a half-inch deep. His doctor told him that the injury was likely from a burn that was not caused from chemicals, but likely a “heat source.”

On Oct. 24, Liberati met with members of the Pi Kappa Phi and they told him the injury must have come from a cleaner used to clean vomit and urine off of the couch Liberati was sleeping on. When he told the fraternity members that his clothes did not have holes in them from a “chemical burn,” members of the fraternity did not offer an alternative explanation.

National Pi Kappa Phi spokesperson Todd Shelton confirmed that the fraternity is no longer affiliated with the Radford chapter.

“Pi Kappa Phi closed its chapter at Radford University in June 2016. The student group you reference is using our name without authorization. Pi Kappa Phi will pursue appropriate legal remedies to stop the unauthorized use of our name on campus,” he wrote.

Those arrested could face additional charges from the ones listed below as police stated that they found marijuana grinders and smoking devices, three plastic bags of white powder, pills and digital scales at the Downey Street residence.

“As facts are established from the police investigation, any Radford students found in violation of the Standards of Student Conduct will be held fully accountable. As a result of the close cooperation with Radford City police and based on information from their ongoing investigation, notices of alleged violations of the Standards of Student Conduct were quickly issued on Dec. 14, 2017 to affected students. While individual charges will vary based on individual facts, potential charges resulting from this incident may include hazing, endangering conduct, disruptive conduct, physical abuse, harm, interference, alcohol violation, drug violation, failure to comply. Possible sanctions for those found in violation may include warning, probation, suspension or dismissal,” Carpenter wrote.