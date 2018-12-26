Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Santa and Mrs. Claus bring Christmas to Heritage Hall

It’s Pajama Day at Heritage Hall and Activities Director Martie Miller in a candy-cane union suit pushes a cart load of tote bags stuffed with gifts to the dining room where a piano is playing and residents are singing “Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer”. There is glitter stuck to her cheek.

“We are very excited to welcome Santa and RSVP,” she said unloading the cart in the dining room.

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, RSVP, of Montgomery County and Radford, or RSVP, worked since August to hand-paint and ornament 150 tote bags filling them with plush animals and knit and crocheted blankets.

In the driveway, RSVP Director Mandy Hayes is helping Santa and Mrs. Claus load more carts.

“What the RSVP does is to provide this service to a different facility, senior care centers, nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Montgomery County and the City of Radford. “RSVP volunteers and Montgomery County employees, Montgomery County Retired Educators, just individuals donate money and time. This doesn’t happen without community support.”

Singing in the dining room is Josephine Lovern of Blacksburg sitting with her friend Barbara Farewell of Pearisburg. They both say they’re having a good time.

“We sing a lot,” Farewell said, as the piano pounds out Jingle Bells.

Then, with a big Ho Ho Ho! Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive in red velvet and white trim.

They are Dennis and Cindy Minnick. In these roles together for a decade, Cindy Minnick is also the supervisor of the Meadowbrook Public Library in Shawsville. She reads “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to the dining room who recite the poem with her.

“It’s a joy to bring presents to the residents. It’s very special to see them smile and make a day special,” Cindy Minnick said.

Dennis Minnick, his face an enormous white beard, brass rimmed Santa and spectacles and twinkly blue eyes.

“What thrills me is you give elderly people a gift. It means so much to them. It just touches my heart,” he said.

Heritage Hall is busy with Christmas and holiday events. Snowball dances and Family night. Prom was a full day of pampering and haircuts and dancing.

A large pink pig named Wilbur, festooned with twinkling Christmas lights and holly stands in the hall, his panniers stuffed with “Letters of Love,” a project that collects letters from residents and friends about the holiday spirit.

“Resident-to resident letters encouraging each other, or a father setting an example. Telling great stories about family and loved ones. They get read over the intercom in the morning,” Administrator Michael Cranmer said. “Our department head cries at morning meetings.”