Run the Park! Run, bike and mud your way to prizes and health in Virginia State Parks

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Appalachian Power present the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series covering a wide range of athletic events in Virginia State Parks.

“The series offers several ways to win fantastic prizes, competitively and through levels of achievement. Now in its third year, we’re excited to announce new races, new ways to win and a new scoring system,”

Adventure Series Races

Tour de Pocahontas – March 30-31, 2019

Shenandoah Aquablaze and Strong Adventure Race – April 13, 2019 – NEW!

Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon – May 4, 2019

Middle Mountain Momma – May 5. 2019 – NEW!

Shenanduro – May 11, 2019 – NEW!

Mountain Do – May 12, 2019

Night Train 50k and Half Marathon – June 29, 2019 – NEW!

High Bridge Trail Roubaix Style Time Trial – Late July, date TBD

Guts, Gravel, Glory – Aug. 4, 2019 – NEW!

Claytor Lake Triathlon – Sept. 14, 2019

New River Trail Challenge – Sept. 21, 2019

Pocadventure – Oct. 12, 2018

Several new races in different disciplines have added variety to the series.

New Achievement Categories

We’ve also added two more ways to win achievement awards: Most. Points. Period. And Five for Fun

New Scoring System

Based on racers’ input and comparison with other series, we have changed the scoring system for 2019. As before, points will be awarded based upon difficulty and distance, but now competitors will also earn points based on place. The new system assigns possible points per race based on the levels below.

Level I, 100 total possible points

Level II, 200 possible points

Level III, 300 possible points

The top 50 competitors will be assigned points based on their finishing place within each scale. Those finishing 51st or lower will be given half of the total possible points available in the scale. Examples:

Level I race – First place, 100 points; second place, 99 points; third place, 98 points and so on down to 51 points. Those finishing below the top 50 get 50 points.

Level II race – First place, 200 points; second place, 198 points; third place, 196 points and so on down to 102 points. Those finishing below the top 50 get 100 points.

Level III race – First place, 300 points; second place, 297 points; third place, 294 points and so on down to 153 points. Those finishing below the top 50 get 150 points.

Winners of Competition Awards will be decided by a competitor’s best top six race point totals.

There are several ways to win prizes and Virginia State Park gift certificates and passes. The top five Competition Award winners will be given an assortment of great prize packages.

The Achievement Award categories reward those who have reached various levels of participation. See below for details

Competition Awards

Overall Male and Female

REI grand prize package

$500 cash

$250 VSP gift certificate

2020 free entry to:

New River Trail Challenge

Pocadventure

High Bridge Roubaix Time Trial

Choice of Shenandoah Aquablaze or Strong Adventure Race

Tour de Pocahontas

Shenanduro

Night Train Ultra 50k or Half Marathon

Guts, Gravel, Glory

Claytor Lake Triathlon

Second Place

$250 cash

$200 VSP gift certificate

Third Place

$150 cash

$150 VSP gift certificate

Fourth Place

$100 cash

$100 VSP gift certificate

Most. Points. Period. Whoever has the most points, excluding competition category winners, at the end of the season (see rules for details) will win a $150 Virginia State Parks gift certificate and an annual pass.

There is a Six-Race Award. Compete in six Adventure Series races and win a $100 VSP gift certificate and annual pass.

Every year, many 5k’s 10k’s, fun runs, bike races, mudders, obstacle course races, ultramarathons, etc., take place in Virginia State Parks. If you get a bib with a number, it counts. Complete any five races in the calendar year and win an annual pass. You’ll also be entered into a drawing for a $150 gift certificate. Races can be combined with Adventure Series events to reach the necessary total. As we learn of other races, we’ll add them to the list (most local races are not placed in our database). If you know of a race that we should add to our Five for Fun race list (PDF), let us know. See the Five for Fun section in the rules (PDF).

Four-Race Award

Compete in any four Adventure Series races and win a Virginia State Parks annual pass. You’ll also be entered into a drawing for a $150 Virginia State Parks gift certificate.

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation at www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/adventure-series#sr-sh