Rush meets with supporters at Randolph Park

State Delegate Nick Rush (R-7th District) Sunday held what has turned into an annual event—a “Pick-Nick” at Randolph Park. Over 40 people attended the eighth annual event.

Rush said the picnic is a great way for him to connect with constituents and supporters in a festive-type environment. The name “Pick Nick” came as a suggestion by his late-grandmother.

“It’s a cute spin on words,” he said.

Rush cited several accomplishments over his past seven years as a legislator and bragged about the items that have helped to grow the economy here in the New River Valley.

“That has been my goal for my entire time in office. This is a great place for families to live and retire, and I think we are on our way to doing that,” he said.

Rush said he is proud of his record when dealing with economic development.

“I have pushed major legislation dealing with venture capital, tax trust, and tax credits being used to create jobs here in the NRV,” he said.

“My 10-n-10 plan will help small school districts that have declining enrollment to receive new funding. It has been used throughout the state, but definitely help school districts here in southwest Virginia,” he said.

Rush also said his office has and will continue to strive to be the best in the state for constituent service.

In the future, he plans to push legislation for school construction, tax reform and a way to help struggling hospitals in small rural areas.

Rush is also the House’s new Republican Whip and a key member of the state appropriations committee

Rush and his colleagues have been called back by Governor Ralph Northam for a special session to discuss redistricting of district lines.

The last redistricting is approaching its 10-year cycle, and legislators knew it was just around the corner.

Already state Democrats have presented a plan to their colleagues, and legislators are expected to hear debate over the next week on the matter.

Rush did not know how quick a decision on changes could be made.

“We’re still dealing with the legal process, so I don’t really know when there might be a final decision,” he said.

Also, in attendance at Sunday’s Randolph Park event was Kirk Cox, the Speaker of the House of Delegates; State Sen. Ben Chaffin (R-Pulaski and Radford) and U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith.