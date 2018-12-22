Scaggs selected as RU associate vice president for University Relations

Caitlyn Scaggs has been selected to serve as associate vice president for University Relations.

Scaggs currently serves as chief marketing officer at Joba Design—Blue Mobius Marketing in Blacksburg. She previously served as chief executive officer and founder of Blue Mobius Marketing, which was also in Blacksburg, Virginia. She also held the positions of chief growth officer and director of communications and marketing at Polymer Solutions Incorporated in Christiansburg, Virginia.

“Following a comprehensive search process led by a dedicated Search Committee, it is great to welcome Caitlyn back home to Radford University as we continue building upon the excitement and momentum generated each and every day by dedicated and passionate Highlanders,” said Chief of Staff and Vice President for University Relations Ashley Schumaker. “Caitlyn will provide critical leadership and support in sharing the incredible work and success of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends and supporters. As an experienced and leading marketing professional, I am confident that Caitlyn will provide energy and expertise to our campus and our community by telling the Radford story in new and profound ways to those both near and far.”

Search Committee Chair Lisa Ghidotti said, “As a Search Committee, we were privileged to see a wide range of smart, capable candidates in the applicant pool. For me, Caitlyn’s enthusiasm and energetic demeanor, exceptional communication skills, passion for Radford University and wealth of marketing and branding expertise distinguished her above the rest. She will be a tremendous asset to University Relations, and I look forward to working with her.”

Housed in the Office of University Relations and reporting to the Chief of Staff and Vice President for University Relations, Scaggs will serve in the critical role as chief communications officer and marketing strategist for Radford University. She will be responsible for overall communication and research-based messaging, as well as marketing and branding activity for the University. She will oversee all aspects of the development and dissemination of the University’s public messaging including branding, marketing, and advertising; public and media relations; publications and creative services; and digital and social media strategy in close collaboration with all University Relations professionals.

“I have a genuine passion for the continued growth and success of Radford University, my alma mater,” said Scaggs. “I am honored to have this opportunity to facilitate a fierce and widespread sense of Highlander pride. I have the utmost respect for President Hemphill’s leadership and vision for Radford University, which I am thrilled to support through my work with the talented staff of University Relations. I am also eager to partner with the leaders, students, faculty, staff and alumni who make Radford University such a special and impactful institution.”

Scaggs earned a Bachelor of Science from Radford University in Radford, Virginia and has engaged in additional professional development and advanced training, including courses in Digital Marketing from the University of Virginia’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies in Charlottesville, Virginia. She will officially join the Radford family on Dec. 25.