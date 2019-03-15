Scout project provides info on trail

An Eagle Scout project in Christiansburg is providing information on the species of trees and animals found along the Huckleberry Trail.

Gibson Graham spent the past six months researching and constructing pedestals along the trail behind the Kohl’s at the New River Valley Mall. Each large, white board gives information on 26 different species of tree found in a courtyard area and also point to animal tracks trail users might see while enjoying the recreation area.

Graham worked in cooperation with the Christiansburg Recreation Department, which had planted the trees over the past five years. Recreation Director

Brad Epperley said it was critical to identify the trees that are not native to the area.

“This is a great project, and it was a great honor to work with Gibson on his Eagle Scout project. It helps ID trees on a project we have been working on for the past five years,” he said.

The Recreation Department had planted the trees in a partnership with Corning and New River Community College. Another planting is planned for Earth Day.

Graham, who is a member of Troop 145, wanted to choose a project in which individuals could come and learn more about the trail – both the trees and animals they might see there.

“I did one sign that takes a look at the history of the trail, and its rich coal heritage,” he said.

In addition to the information boards, Graham also installed four birdhouses and four owl houses. He will officially receive his Eagle Scout badge later this month.

He also planted two more trees adding to those already growing there.

Coincidentally, his brother completed a similar Eagle Scout project last year building an information kiosk near the recreation center’s parking lot.

Graham, along with other family members, take advantage of the recreation trail on a regular basis, including riding their bikes throughout the summer. Now, he will have an area to take pride in. This is the fourth Eagle Scout project, the Recreation Department has partnered with.