Small business Saturday comes to the NRV

The city of Radford and the town of Blacksburg are celebrating Small Business Saturday today. The day towns and cities recognize small businesses as drivers of vibrant economies and local character.

Last year, 108 million consumers shopped and dined at local, independently owned businesses on this Saturday-after-Thanksgiving according 2017 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey spending nearly $13 billion. Ninety percent of consumers said that the Small Business Saturday effort “has a positive impact on their communities” the survey found.

Part commerce, part neighborhood pride, on Small Business Saturday, shops and towns are extra festive throughout the day.

The town of Blacksburg woos shoppers to downtown shops with movies, story-time, dance and gingerbread house contests.

This is the ninth annual Small Business Saturday, a trade-marked event founded by in American Express in 2010.

“On Nov. 24 from 10a.m. to 6p.m., the greater Blacksburg area community is encouraged to come downtown to support our small local businesses during this fun-filled, family-friendly special daylong event,” Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. the town’s business association said.

Fun for the whole family, in addition to shopping and dining discounts throughout town, a free showing of “The Lego Movie” at the Lyric Theatre, performances by a section of the Blacksburg Community Band, and Dance. Tech Performing Arts Company, the Blacksburg Ballet, and Story-time with Joelle at the Main Street Inn.

Micah’s Backpack has once again partnered with Nest Realty & Kent Jewelers to bring the Gingerbread House Contest to Kent Square. Voting begins on Nov. 24, votes must be cast inside Kent Jewelers and all proceeds go to Micah’s Backpack.

The sixth annual Holiday Trees Display will also begin on Nov. 24 in Kent Square. Vote for your favorite tree and be entered to win downtown gift certificates. Voting for Gingerbread Houses and Holiday Trees ends on Dec 20 and winners will be announced on December 22 at the Lyric Theatre before the free showing of “How To Train Your Dragon”.

Blacksburg Town Council recognizes the importance of supporting small businesses and has passed a Proclamation in support of Small Business Saturday for the whole of Blacksburg.

— Staff reports