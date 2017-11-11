Stewart named principal at Kipps Elementary

Carey Stewart was approved as the new principal at Kipps Elementary School at last night’s school board meeting.

She will assume her new role Monday. Stewart currently serves as a second grade teacher at Margaret Beeks Elementary School and was previously assistant principal at Falling Branch Elementary School.

“Being able to work with students and teachers to encourage their success is a joy,” Stewart said. “I’m glad to bring my enthusiasm for education and my leadership experience to the Kipps community.”

“Ms. Stewart has a strong background in instructional knowledge and gifted education that will be beneficial to Kipps Elementary,” said Superintendent Mark Miear. “She is a strong communicator who is dedicated to the success of students and teachers at Kipps.”

Stewart received a bachelor’s degree from Oswego State University and a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

She has more than 10 years of teaching experience and three years as an administrator in Montgomery County Public Schools, including acting principal at Harding Avenue Elementary School.