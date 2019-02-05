“Under the Trestle” author Peterson at Blacksburg and Christiansburg libraries

The Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library is excited to welcome Ron Peterson Jr., author of best-seller true crime “Under the Trestle.” Peterson is scheduled to appear at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Blacksburg Library (200 Miller Street).

He is also scheduled at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Christiansburg Library (125 Sheltman Street). Books will be available to purchase and for signing at these events.

“Under the Trestle” tells the true story of the disappearance of Gina Renee Hall. In 1980, Hall, a Radford University freshman, went to a Virginia Tech nightclub on Saturday night. She was never seen again. Her abandoned car was found parked beneath a railroad trestle bridging the New River with blood in the trunk. Although Hall’s body was never found, former Virginia Tech football player Stephen Epperly was charged with her murder. “Under the Trestle” chronicles Virginia’s first “no body” murder trial and the four-decade search for Gina’s remains.

Author Ron Peterson was a student at Radford University when he became fascinated with the Gina Hall case and began writing about it as a member of the school’s newspaper staff.

Peterson has gone on to be published in newspapers throughout Virginia and in corporate publications for two Fortune 500 companies.

His career includes leadership positions at the Virginian Pilot and Cox Media. He is a board member of the Hampton Roads Sports media Hall of Fame”.

“Under the Trestle” just made the Amazon Top 100 Best Seller list in the True Crime category. It has received four positive reviews from book critics. Amazon and Barnes & Noble both give it five-star reviews For more information on the book signings, please call 552-8246 or 382-6965.