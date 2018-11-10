Veterans Day events around the county

Armistice Day, called Veteran’s Day in the US, commemorates the signing of the truce that ended the Great War, known also as the War to End All Wars and the First World War. That signing occurred on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

There will be a variety of events throughout Montgomery County to commemorate the event.

Auburn High School’s National Honor Society will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

AHS teachers, Katie Cin and Jennifer Ray, are the co-sponsors of the club. This will be the third year offering this appreciation event for area veterans.

“The students feel it is a great opportunity to give back to the community and honor those who have served to provide us our freedom,” Ray said.

This is third year for AHB National Honor Society to open an evening of dialogue between students and veterans. Sitting together, they will talk with veterans about their experiences and learn more about them over dinner.

Many of the AHS students know of or have veterans in their families, so this event has special meaning for them.

“Every year we have been fortunate enough to have WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, Iraq/Afghanistan and peacetime veterans who have served in every branch of the military in attendance, except the Coast Guard,” Ray said.

The AHS club members raise money to pay for the dinner, so it is free for veterans and their families. They partner with Selah Springs in Riner as the venue.

Linda Robinson, the proprietor, graciously provides the linens and china for the event. The Virginia Tech Corp of Cadets Honor Guard also helps with the program. The students themselves will prepare the spaghetti, salad and dessert in the culinary room at the school and transport it to our venue.

Other students help will help decorate the venue and with parking. Students volunteer to partake in various parts of the program that will honor the veterans, families, and POW/MIAs with the Missing Man Ceremony. Students will then serve the meal and help with clean up afterward.

Veterans and their families who wish to attend simply need to RSVP by calling 540-382-5160 or emailing katiecin@mcps.org. Ray emphasizes that contacting the club is important so they know the count. If possible, please send a photo of the veteran for a slideshow.

Other veteran’s events being offered in Montgomery County:

This will be the first year for Auburn Middle School to offer a Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Lunch with students on Monday, November 12, 2018 from 10:50 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

All grade levels will be eating lunch with these heroes. AMS Assistant Principal “We wanted to provide our students and staff with an opportunity to thank and show their appreciation for veterans and first responders. This luncheon follows a recent activity where our students wrote ‘thank-you’ letters to our local first responders,” Michelle Flynn said.

Students sent out invitations to family members who are veterans and/or first responders. Additionally, AMS has reached out to local law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies.

Christiansburg parade Monday

The Student Government Association of Christiansburg High School has scheduled their traditional Veteran’s Day Parade through downtown Christiansburg on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Students organize all the Montgomery County High/Middle School marching bands, working with local veterans’ groups and construct floats to parade from East Main Street to Dunkley Street.

Second-graders from Christiansburg Primary School will also be walking in the parade with their crafted banners and artwork. The parade will be starting at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the Christiansburg American Legion Post #59 and the Christiansburg VFW Post #5311 will lead the parade along with several vintage automobiles.

The public is highly encouraged to line the Main Street of Christiansburg to honor our veterans. This parade has always been child friendly with all the kindergarteners and first graders from CPS also in attendance.

After the parade, there is brief musical and memorial presentation around the downtown veteran’s memorial.

Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin will address the crowd at the memorial to those who served on the corner across from the courthouse.

Partin is a veteran of US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Partin began his 22-year career in the US Army in 1983. His leadership education includes the Army’s Drill Sergeant School at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and United States Sergeants Major Academy in El Paso, Texas.

He deployed during Operations Desert Shield, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

In recognition of his service, he was awarded two Meritorious Service Medals, the Army Commendation Medal, and three Army Achievement Medals before retiring in 2004 at the rank of Sergeant Major.

The SGA will host a luncheon for local veterans in the CHS Library located at 100 Independence Blvd. The Culinary Arts students will provide all the food. Social studies teacher Angie Robins at arobins@mcps.org is the primary contact for this event.

The Boy Scouts of Troop 145 will be offering a Flag Retirement Ceremony and Veteran’s Dessert Reception on Monday evening starting at 7 p.m. Worn and damaged flags will be honorably retired in the campfire pit on the St. Paul United Methodist Church lawn.

Afterwards, a reception will be held inside the Activity Building. Veterans and the public are invited to attend as well as bring any old flags. For more information, email cburgtroop145@gmail.com.