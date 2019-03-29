Virginia industrial hemp production approved, local farmers learn how – and whether – to enter market

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam approved the passage of a bill allowing the cultivation, processing and sale of industrial hemp by registered farmers.

Many local farmers are interested in growing the crop for its high-return CBD-oil-producing seed, but both the investment and the risk can be high for this crop new to Virginia farmers.

This week, more than 40 farmers met at the Montgomery County Government Center in a workshop put on by Virginia Cooperative Extension – Montgomery County to discuss industrial hemp raising clones, cultivation, soil fertility, and pest management to understand realistic costs and market access.

Industrial hemp is a Cannibis sativa, in the same family as marijuana. Hemp doesn’t produce marijuana’s high-inducing chemical, THC, but hemp’s familial relationship to the drug has meant that federal law has forbidden farmers from growing hemp too.

Industrial hemp is grown in other countries to make rope, textiles, grain, soap and what may be a tremendously lucrative medicinal oil, cannabidiol, or CBD and, for decades policy-makers and advocates have promoted industrial hemp as a potentially profitable alternative crop for American farmers, many struggling to remain in agriculture.

CBD oil is extracted from the seed. Producing a seed crop successfully can result in significant returns for farmers, but workshop hosts Virginia Cooperative Extension, recommend that farmers understand the multiple risks and considerable expense of establishing the crop for which a single seed can cost a dollar, and start with a small acreage.

In the two-hour workshop, farmers asked questions about costs of irrigation, plant spacing and the use of poultry litter. Turkey litter is preferable since chicken litter can contain arsenic. A number of agronomic details included timing and placement of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilizer. Other advice discouraged hemp crop following corn since corn earworm is a significant pest as is Japanese beetle.

Although Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that manages the registration of industrial hemp growers doesn’t have reliable data to determine the percentages of farmers growing floral, grain or fiber varieties, they expect the majority of registered Industrial hemp growers in Virginia will grow floral varieties of hemp and, nationally, the hemp industry’s focus is on producing floral varieties of hemp.

The VDACS application to grow Industrial Hemp cost $50 and there are a number of tests through the growing season to monitor THC and CBD levels.

“We invited local consultants to come speak about Hemp Flower Production,” Kelli Scott, Virginia Cooperative Extension agricultural agent. VCE is the sponsor and facilitator of information distribution and educational resource for local farmers. “If folks need more info, they should contact the VCE – Montgomery County office or email Kelli Scott at [email protected],” Scott said.

Local farmers considering getting into growing industrial hemp are growing produce who already have equipment useful for hemp production. Beef producers, who have the land, might also be interested.

“Many types of farmers and landowners are interested. They must first file for and be granted a VDACS permit before they can do anything,” Scott said. “Hemp flower production is most suitable to vegetable/horticulture producers, as many of the production practices are similar to tomatoes grown on plastic mulch. But it can be done by anyone with a permit. Hemp flower production is hand managed and harvested.”

There is no deadline to apply for a grower to apply to VDACS to become a grower or processor of industrial hemp, but application processing takes about 75 days and cloned plants should be started in a greenhouse early in the year. For more information visit www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-hemp.shtml

