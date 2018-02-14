Wells leaving BHS after three seasons

The football team’s head coach is accepting a similar position in North Carolina.

Three years after announcing his arrival to the Blacksburg High School football program, Head Coach Thad Wells is leaving Blacksburg for a new post.

Wells has accepted a position as Head Football Coach at Mooresville High School in Mooresville, North Carolina. He will begin this position March 5.

Wells announced his decision Monday afternoon.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work for such an outstanding school system. This decision has been made with many emotions. I will always be grateful for the opportunity my family received in Montgomery County. I hope to continue the many amazing relationships that have been formed over the last three years.”

Athletic Director Peter Lyell said the program with continue to thrive as it has during Wells’ tenure.

“Coach Wells has had my unwavering support here at Blacksburg High School. His passion and determination has transformed our program. Although I had hoped Coach Wells would be here for a long time, the program will move forward on the foundation of his success. I wish him all the best in his new endeavor. Our search for his replacement will begin immediately. Whoever is named the new Blacksburg Head Football Coach will inherit a program rich in talent and success.”

He compiled an overall record of 27-12 in his three seasons at the school, and won the 3A state championship in 2016.

“Coach Wells was a great addition to our community, our school, and the Blacksburg High School football program. He stepped into big shoes when Coach Crist retired, but the transition was seamless,” Principal Brian Kitts said. “It was exciting to watch the offensive mind of the young talent in action and the kids immediately gravitated to his style and approach. We look forward to following Coach Wells as he moves on and know that we can continue to expect great things. We are grateful for the time he was a part of this special place.”