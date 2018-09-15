Winery’s crop stolen night before harvest

On the eve of its annual harvest, Firefly Hill Vineyards had the vast majority of its crop stolen according to owners Allison and David Dunkenberger.

The 12-year-old grape vines planted on three acres of the 36-acre Elliston property held an estimated 2.5 tons of grapes that were to be picked by friends and family beginning Tuesday morning.

Allison said that the grapes had to have been taken Monday night as she was on the property until late afternoon.

She said that she and her husband no longer live on the property, and that fact is common knowledge to many.

“It had to be somebody that knew our schedule,” she said. We don’t have any employees or anything, though. It is a family-run business.”

Allison said that it would have taken her group of 6-8 people multiple days to clear the vines, so she assumes at least a dozen or so people had to be involved in the theft.

The harvest would have been the culmination of eight months of work, and the theft is estimated to have cost the business $50,000 when factoring labor, supplies, crop and lost wine revenue, according to a post by David on the Vineyard’s Facebook page.

“Yes, the financial loss hurts,” he wrote. “What hurts the most is what they stole from my spirit and heart. The vineyard was a family experience. My family and friends helped me in that vineyard. Most importantly, I spent time in that vineyard with my father.”

Allison said that there were approximately 200 pounds of grapes not stolen, but its not enough to even bother processing. She also noted that due to the small size of the vineyard, they do not have insurance to help recoup the losses.

She also said that whoever took the grapes brought their own equipment, as there were no signs of forced entry anywhere on the property.

The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office was called to the scene Tuesday morning and began a preliminary investigation according to Allison. She said that deputies spoke with their neighbors, the closest being a half-mile away, asking whether they had seen any suspicious activities on the property.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Captain Brian Wright said that investigators don’t have any leads at this point, but that they are hopeful someone will come forward.

Allison shared that sentiment, but said that she was not sure what she would want done if the perpetrators were caught.

“I guess it would depend on the circumstances,” she said. “There isn’t any chance of getting the crop back.”

She said that the grapes would spoil if not processed within a few days after harvest.

David initially had harsher words for the culprits on his personal Facebook page, but has since deleted the post and replaced it with a more positive message.

“I want to thank everyone for proving society has not hit rock bottom. We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support,” he wrote.

“Farming is hard, but it’s a labor of love. There isn’t a farmer alive that doesn’t know the risks of losing a crop year after year. What they don’t expect is to lose it to thievery.

“Life goes on and if this is the worst thing that happens to us, we have it made. We are fortunate to have family and friends we cherish. We want to thank everyone for their generous offers, thoughts and prayers.

“It’s not about the money. We would like to just simply ask everyone to support your local vineyard, winery, orchard or farm. Visit them, support them and appreciate what they provide for us all.

“As for me, I’m with my family and enjoying a nice glass of wine. I encourage everyone to do the same. Pass it on.”

The vineyard is closed until further notice. The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with any information call Don Link at 382-6915 ext. 44421.