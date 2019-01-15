Workshop aims to help the New River Valley reach across the political divide

The first ever New River Valley Better Angels Skills Workshop will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation building (1301 Gladewood Drive) in Blacksburg, VA. from 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3.

“Better Angels bring Reds and Blues together to learn how to talk to each other and find common ground. After a presentation in a “skills workshop”, participants have an opportunity to practice conversations around difficult topics. Anyone interested in having better interactions with people on the other side of the political aisle is encouraged to attend,” Patricia Ruan, a Virginia Tech professor of theater, wrote in the event announcement.

“I have been to a Better Angels meeting before,” Ruan wrote in an email. “It was wonderful to feel safe exploring ideas and perspectives with people that I knew held different points of view. Listening with an open mind to other peoples thoughts is one of the most important aspects of the work of citizenship and responsibility of participating in a democracy.”

Launched in 2016, Better Angels is a bipartisan citizen’s movement created to unify our divided nation.

United we stand and divided we fall is the thought behind Better Angels, whose mission is to help folks address the political polarization that has gained momentum in our country Ruan feels.

There is no cost to participate, but register to attend at www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=53471823664

The divisions between Republicans and Democrats haven’t reached the point of violence and chaos, the announcement said, “But surely, in our dangerously fractured nation, we all need to be touched by something “better” within us and within the institutions that we build together.

“By bringing red and blue Americans together into a working alliance, they are building new ways to talk to one another, participate together in public life, and influence the direction of the nation.”

Better Angels will also be conducting an intensive Red/Blue Workshop on Feb. 2.

It’s been said that the thing that happens when you meet people is that all generalizations fly out the window.

For more information contact Jamie McReynolds at revmcr@gmail.com

or Patricia Raun at praun@vt.edu